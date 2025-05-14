Ludlow Rotary’s successful Penny Sale to aid scholarship program
Press release | May 14, 2025 | Comments 0
Prizes included ski passes, cash, restaurant gift cards, wheelbarrows, televisions, bicycles, stuffed animals, plants, tools, maple syrup, gas cards and many other gifts.
According to Penny Sale co-chair Kim Lampert, the large audience included lots of old-timers, as well as many new faces. She thanked students from elementary schools in Ludlow, Cavendish and Mount Holly, as well as from Green Mountain and Springfield high schools, who delivered prizes to the winners during the three rounds of giveaways and sorted tickets prior to the event.
Lampert also expressed gratitude to all of the donors and, in particular, Cota & Cota, Benson’s Chevrolet and Ludlow Electric for their behind-the-scenes efforts.
Winners of the cash raffle are:
- Sherry Davidson, $50
- Al Frye Sr., $100 and $25 for being in the building
- Daniel Ladd, $150
- Cindy Fluette, $250 and $25 for being in the building
- Kristen Riveiro, $500
Because of the success of the Penny Sale, Ludlow Rotary Club will be able to offer $12,000 in scholarships to area seniors to further their education. It has been the primary source of funding for this scholarship program; more than $250,000 has been awarded since the program started.
