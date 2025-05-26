Cavendish Community Fund awards four grants

Since 2007, the Cavendish Community Fund has awarded grants to local groups and individuals for programs of an educational, artistic or cultural nature. The next round of grants will be awarded in the fall; applications will be accepted at any time. Click here for more information about the fund or how to apply for a grant, or send an e-mail .

