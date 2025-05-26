Cavendish Community Fund awards four grants
The Cavendish Community Fund recently awarded four grants that will directly benefit Cavendish residents.
The following organizations were recognized:
- Create Together at Fletcher Farm, the newly formed studio space for people to engage in new pursuits. The grant will help defray the cost for Cavendish residents to attend programs.
- Cavendish Fletcher Community Library to expand its collection of Spanish language books.
- Cavendish Streetscapes to subsidize the beautification of Proctorsville. In 2021, the Community Fund helped to pay for flower boxes that were installed on the side rails of the new Depot Street bridge. Those boxes were destroyed by vandals in late January and needed to be replaced. This grant will have lasting effects since these boxes will hold colorful flower displays for years to come.
- Walk and Talk Committee, Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, to underwrite The Mushroom Foragers program. Experienced wild mushroom guides will lead participants on a walk in the Cavendish woods and teach them to identify and learn about edible and medicinal mushrooms.
Since 2007, the Cavendish Community Fund has awarded grants to local groups and individuals for programs of an educational, artistic or cultural nature. The next round of grants will be awarded in the fall; applications will be accepted at any time. Click here for more information about the fund or how to apply for a grant, or send an e-mail.
