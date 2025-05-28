Springfield Garden Club beautifies downtown Springfield

| May 28, 2025 | Comments 0

Carol Cole tends to a planter at the Woolson Block.

Twenty-four members of the Springfield Garden Club donned their yellow T-shirts and hats on Wednesday, May 21 for Civic Beautification Day.

They planted 240 annuals in 20 planters along Main Street, three garden beds at the Springfield Plaza, the Blue Star Memorial Garden by Valley Street and Town Hall gardens.

The club maintains these gardens and planters all summer, as well as three gardens at the intersection of Routes 10 and 106, the Plant-it-Pink Garden by the Toonerville Trail at Paddock Road and the gardens at the Eureka Schoolhouse.

This fulfills its Civic Beautification mission, which is headed by Bonny Andrews.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.