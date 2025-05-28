Springfield Garden Club beautifies downtown Springfield

T

wenty-four members of the Springfield Garden Club donned their yellow T-shirts and hats on Wednesday, May 21 for Civic Beautification Day.

They planted 240 annuals in 20 planters along Main Street, three garden beds at the Springfield Plaza, the Blue Star Memorial Garden by Valley Street and Town Hall gardens.

The club maintains these gardens and planters all summer, as well as three gardens at the intersection of Routes 10 and 106, the Plant-it-Pink Garden by the Toonerville Trail at Paddock Road and the gardens at the Eureka Schoolhouse.

This fulfills its Civic Beautification mission, which is headed by Bonny Andrews.