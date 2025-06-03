Fourth Annual ‘Age Successfully’ Fair June 13 in Ludlow

Senior Solutions, Area Agency on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, in partnership with Black River Good Neighbor Services, will be hosting the 4th Annual Age Successfully, A Health & Benefits Fair, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 13 at the Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main St.

This event is free and open to the public, and there will be a complimentary BBQ.

Older Vermonters and their caregivers are often unaware of opportunities that are available to them. This fair is a chance to learn about and sign up for wellness-based goods and services; more than 30 exhibitors are scheduled to attend.

Exhibitors include:

AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network

American Red Cross

Bayada Home Health

Black River Good Neighbor Services

Black River Valley Resources

Black River Valley Senior Center

Dartmouth Cancer Center, Office of Community Outreach & Engagement

Efficiency Vermont

Green Mountain Neighbors

Green Mountain RSVP

HCRS

HomeShare Vermont

FCP Live-In “Live in Home Care”

NorthStar Health – Ludlow Health Center

Rutland Regional Medical Center

Senior Medicare Patrol

Senior Solutions

SEVCA

Sharing Housing, Inc.

Tai Chi Vermont

The MOOver!

Turning Point

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Valley Health Connections

Vermont Department of Health

Vermont Veterans Outreach Program

Visiting Angels and more!

Call Susan Peters at 802-885-2655 ext. 2112 with any questions or send an e-mail.