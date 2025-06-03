Fourth Annual ‘Age Successfully’ Fair June 13 in Ludlow
Senior Solutions, Area Agency on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, in partnership with Black River Good Neighbor Services, will be hosting the 4th Annual Age Successfully, A Health & Benefits Fair, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 13 at the Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main St.
This event is free and open to the public, and there will be a complimentary BBQ.
Older Vermonters and their caregivers are often unaware of opportunities that are available to them. This fair is a chance to learn about and sign up for wellness-based goods and services; more than 30 exhibitors are scheduled to attend.
Exhibitors include:
- AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network
- American Red Cross
- Bayada Home Health
- Black River Good Neighbor Services
- Black River Valley Resources
- Black River Valley Senior Center
- Dartmouth Cancer Center, Office of Community Outreach & Engagement
- Efficiency Vermont
- Green Mountain Neighbors
- Green Mountain RSVP
- HCRS
- HomeShare Vermont
- FCP Live-In “Live in Home Care”
- NorthStar Health – Ludlow Health Center
- Rutland Regional Medical Center
- Senior Medicare Patrol
- Senior Solutions
- SEVCA
- Sharing Housing, Inc.
- Tai Chi Vermont
- The MOOver!
- Turning Point
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Valley Health Connections
- Vermont Department of Health
- Vermont Veterans Outreach Program
- Visiting Angels and more!
Call Susan Peters at 802-885-2655 ext. 2112 with any questions or send an e-mail.
