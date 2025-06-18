VSO Summer Festival Tour & fireworks July 3 in Grafton
The 2025 Summer Festival Tour, entitled Summer of Love, features mezzo vocalist Nikola Printz, whose dynamic performances will add a fresh dimension to the tour. This concert features beloved selections from musicals, classical masterpieces and iconic pop hits.
Audience members young and old alike will enjoy the Musical Petting Zoo, an interactive display with instruments from the orchestra’s string, brass and percussion sections. A fireworks display will conclude the musical program.
The full concert program includes:
- The Star-Spangled Banner by Frances Scott Key
- Selections from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein/Mason
- Meine Lippen sie küssen so heiß by Franz Lehár
- Habanera from Carmen by Georges Bizet
- Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture by Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
INTERMISSION
- Tango de Atardecer by Lalo Schifrin
- Across the Stars, Love Theme from Star Wars Episode II by John Williams
- Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 by Heitor Villa-Lobos/Krance
- Nature Boy by Nat King Cole/De Vol
- I Put a Spell on You by Nina Simone/McKenzie
- Our Flirtation by John Philip Sousa
- Stars and Stripes Forever by John Philip Sousa. The official National March of the United States of America.
Click here to purchase advance tickets: $33 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 17. Gate prices are $40 and $5, respectively. Smoking and animals, other than service and assistance animals, are not allowed.
In case of rain, the concert will be held at Horowitz Performing Arts Center at Vermont Academy, 10 Long Walk, Saxtons River.
