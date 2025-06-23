Third annual Rainbowpalooza June 28 in Springfield to celebrate pride, vegan living

Rainbowpalooza returns for its third year of celebrating joy, collective resistance and vegan living from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 28 at 21 Fairground Road in Springfield.

This free event brings together speakers, art and nonprofit vendors, free vegan food, kids’ activities and live cooking demonstrations, all in one vibrant, inclusive festival.

Hosted by VINE Sanctuary, Rainbowpalooza is the world’s first Pride/VegFest hybrid. It’s a gathering that invites everyone — LGBTQ+ folks, allies, vegans, the veg-curious and families — to come together across movements and identities. In a moment when LGBTQ+ rights are increasingly under attack nationwide, Rainbowpalooza offers a space to celebrate and strategize, connect and reclaim joy as resistance.

“Pride doesn’t only live in cities. Here in rural Vermont, we’ve carved out something rare and deeply needed,” says Michelle Carrera, project manager at VINE and organizer of Rainbowpalooza. “Every year, we’re moved by how far people travel to be part of this. Folks come from small towns across Vermont and New England, and even from places as far as Maine, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Rainbowpalooza is proof that rural Pride thrives. And combining it with a VegFest creates something even more powerful. It’s something people are hungry for.”

Honey LaBronx will be the surprise guest performer at this year’s festival. The New York City-based drag powerhouse, also known as The Vegan Drag Queen, brings glitter, grit and liberation to this family-friendly celebration of LGBTQ+ joy, community and delicious plant-based food.

From Milwaukee to New York City, LaBronx’s one-woman show has touched audiences in 73 cities across five countries, raising funds for more than 100 LGBTQ+ and animal rights organizations. Her work is globally recognizable, clever, heartfelt and deeply rooted in activism.

LaBronx’s journey into activism began long before the spotlight. In 2011, she and her drag mother, Bob the Drag Queen, were arrested as part of Queer Rising’s civil disobedience campaign, which demanded marriage equality. Today, she continues to harness the transformative power of drag, creating spaces where different communities see themselves reflected in one another.

This year’s event also will feature three other powerful and local voices. Aaron Almanza, executive director of the LGBT National Help Center, will speak about the political landscape facing LGBTQ+ communities and how we can resist the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation through collective action and care.

Meg Tamulonis, volunteer curator of the Vermont Queer Archives and Manager of Collections at the Fleming Museum of Art, will present “Stories from the Vermont Queer Archives,” offering a window into the lives, movements and moments that shaped LGBTQ history in the state.

Pattrice jones, internationally recognized speaker, author and cofounder of VINE Sanctuary, will share lessons learned from 25 years of sanctuary life. Since 2000, the sanctuary has been home to hundreds of animals rescued from the meat, dairy and egg industries, as well as other abusive situations, such as cockfighting.

VINE is more than a haven. The sanctuary is also a center for education, activism and intersectional thinking. Its work bridges animal liberation with other social justice movements. On Sunday, June 29, VINE will host a special Volunteer Day at the sanctuary, 201 Massey Road in Springfield, starting promptly at 11 a.m. Visitors are invited to roll up their sleeves, help with light chores and spend time in the heart of the sanctuary, home to a vibrant, multispecies community of rescued cows, chickens, goats, emus, sheep and others who live and roam together. Please wear closed-toe shoes and come ready to lend a hand, breathe the fresh air and meet the remarkable residents of VINE. No prior experience is needed, just a willingness to show up and care.

Rainbowpalooza is proud to be co-sponsored by the Springfield Town Library and the LGBT National Help Center. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building more compassionate, informed and inclusive communities.

Click here for more details.