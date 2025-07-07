12 sentenced in 2022 Springfield drug case

T

welve people charged with drug and firearm offenses related to a conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and fentanyl between March and November 2022 in Springfield have now all been sentenced, with the last sentencing taking place June 16. All 12 had pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and fentanyl, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, the drug conspiracy involved distribution of controlled substances on Valley Street in Springfield and elsewhere. The conspirators carried firearms in furtherance of the conspiracy, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont. Firearms were known to have been discharged in Springfield in connection with the drug trafficking activity. Several conspirators were arrested on Nov. 30, 2022, following the execution of federal search warrants on several addresses on Valley Street.

Chief U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss imposed the following sentences, each followed by a three-year term of federal supervised release:

Anibal Castro, Sr. – 108 months;

– 108 months; Jonathan Castro – 98 months;

– 98 months; Alex Barnes – 47 months;

– 47 months; James Hines – 38 months;

– 38 months; Jessica Auclair – 8 months;

– 8 months; Jennifer Armstrong – Time served.

U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford imposed the following sentences, each followed by a three-year term of federal supervised release:

Anibal Castro, Jr. – 72 months;

– 72 months; Martine Protas – Time served.

U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. imposed the following sentence, followed by a three-year term of federal supervised release:

Kerri Yaqoob – 75 months

U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Lanthier imposed the following sentence, followed by a three-year term of federal supervised release:

Todd Amell – Time served.

U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions III imposed the following sentences:

Michael Cotter – Time served to be followed by two years of supervised release;

Derek Arie – Time served to be followed by one year of supervised release.