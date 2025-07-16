College News

Hannah Hallock of Springfield graduated from Plymouth State University during its 154th Anniversary Commencement Ceremonies in May. Hallock graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Media Studies.

The following students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2025 from Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.

Alex Beebe of Springfield,

Kaelie Peoples of Springfield,

Ashley Quelch of North Springfield.

Two local students have been named to the spring 2025 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester. Those local students are:

Kaelie Peoples of Springfield, and

Ainerose Souza of Londonderry.

Max Borhek of Weston has been named to Dean’s List for achieving academic excellence during the spring 2025 semester at St. Lawrence University, located in Canton, N.Y. Borhek, who attended Burr and Burton Academy, is a member of the Class of 2027 and is majoring in finance and business in the liberal arts. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Hilary Morrow of Weston was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the spring 2025 semester. Morrow is a member of the Class of 2026. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.