Magic Trash art program at Derry Library Aug. 15

The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites kids and adults to attend a program at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 15 about the work of artist Tyree Guyton and his “Magic Trash.”

Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey, who once wrote a book about recycle art with her students, will lead the hour of creativity and imagination. Participants will upcycle a variety of castoff material to make their own Magic Trash artworks.

The program is free of charge and appropriate for all ages. For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371 or click here.