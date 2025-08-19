Best of Vermont Summer Festival Aug. 23 & 24

The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce invites you to the Fifth Annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 and Sunday, Aug. 24 at Okemo Field (Bixby Field), located at 460 VT-100 in Ludlow. Admission is $5.

This Vermont event is a true celebration of community and creativity, offering something for everyone:

Over 100 vendors featuring handcrafted artisan goods, fine art, and specialty foods

Locally made treasures like pottery, jewelry, woodwork, maple syrup, Vermont cheeses, jams, and the ever-popular fudge waffles from Okemo’s Waffle Cabin

Live music all weekend long from regional performers

A lively Kids Zone with games, activities and entertainment

Wine, spirits and craft beer tastings, plus a full beer garden

Antique tractors, BBQ, ice cream and more Vermont favorites

This milestone fifth-year celebration also includes new entertainment and special performances to mark the occasion.

Click here for full details and updates.