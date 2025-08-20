Andover Select Board agenda for Aug. 25

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Aug. 25 at the Town Office 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of August 11th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Legislative Update – Chris Morrow

B. Procurement (purchasing) policy – discussion esp. of minimums

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

B. Road reclassification project – Charlie providing contractor quotes to upgrade non-complying Class 3 roads

7. Old Business:

A. MERP – any updates

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.