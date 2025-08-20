Small gathering in Chester protests military occupation of nation’s capital
They were greeted by waves and thumbs up from many of the drivers passing by. The spontaneous protest was part of a nationwide action initiated by citizens of our nation’s capital.
Participants’ handmade signs included:
- No Military in our Cities and Towns;
- End Federal Abductions; and
- Stop the Fascist Takeover.
This demonstration was organized by the Chester Town Democratic Committee.
