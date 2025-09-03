After five years without regular services, the church formerly known as the Congregational Church of Chester, 469 Main St., will open again for Sunday morning worship under a new name: Green Mountain Church.

The first service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7.

“Though the name is new, our mission remains the same: to glorify Jesus Christ and share His love with our community,” said Pastor Jon Bryant. “This relaunch marks a season of prayer and hope as we continue the legacy of faith carried here for generations.”

Green Mountain Church invites neighbors, friends and anyone seeking a Christ-centered community. “We’re excited for the future as a community that desires to love God and love Chester,” Bryant stated. “All are welcome.”

Send an email to jqbryant12@gmail.com.