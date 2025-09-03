Green Mountain Church to hold first worship service Sept. 7 New group opens in Congregational Church of Chester
After five years without regular services, the church formerly known as the Congregational Church of Chester, 469 Main St., will open again for Sunday morning worship under a new name: Green Mountain Church.
The first service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7.
“Though the name is new, our mission remains the same: to glorify Jesus Christ and share His love with our community,” said Pastor Jon Bryant. “This relaunch marks a season of prayer and hope as we continue the legacy of faith carried here for generations.”
Green Mountain Church invites neighbors, friends and anyone seeking a Christ-centered community. “We’re excited for the future as a community that desires to love God and love Chester,” Bryant stated. “All are welcome.”
