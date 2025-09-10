Andover Dems to hold reorganizing caucus

| Sep 10, 2025 | Comments 0

The Andover Democratic Committee is holding a reorganization caucus at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16,  at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road. In Vermont, political parties must reorganize in September of every odd-numbered year.

Parties organize by electing members at town caucuses, then sending representatives to county committees. County committees then send representatives to the state committee meeting.

“We are a group of Andover neighbors who welcome anyone who wishes to join us in supporting democratic values, community-centered civic engagement, and strong local governance,” says Andover Democratic Committee chair Lenore Szuchman. “We aim to encourage voter participation, build connections among neighbors, and contribute to a more just and equitable Vermont.”

After the official re-organization meeting, attendees are invited to stay for a chili supper.

For more information contact the current committee officers at AndoverVTDemocrats@gmail.com

