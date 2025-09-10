Andover Dems to hold reorganizing caucus
Sep 10, 2025
Parties organize by electing members at town caucuses, then sending representatives to county committees. County committees then send representatives to the state committee meeting.
“We are a group of Andover neighbors who welcome anyone who wishes to join us in supporting democratic values, community-centered civic engagement, and strong local governance,” says Andover Democratic Committee chair Lenore Szuchman. “We aim to encourage voter participation, build connections among neighbors, and contribute to a more just and equitable Vermont.”
After the official re-organization meeting, attendees are invited to stay for a chili supper.
For more information contact the current committee officers at AndoverVTDemocrats@gmail.com
