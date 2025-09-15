Whiting Library’s Annual Book Sale Sept. 20 & 21 Coincides with Chester Festival on the Green
The Book Sale comprises donated materials and books withdrawn from the library collection. It will have a little bit of everything, from adult fiction to nonfiction, biographies to gardening, art books to histories and picture books to activity books.
Whiting Library is looking for books and other materials, such as CDs, records and games, in clean condition. Encyclopedias, dictionaries, travel guides, textbooks, workbooks, tapes, cassettes and musty, moldy or damaged books can not be accepted. You still have time to bring donations to the library between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16 or Wednesday, Sept. 17. If you have several boxes of items to donate, please call 802-875-2277 to arrange a drop-off time. You can learn more about book donations on the library’s website.
Volunteers are needed to help set up and take down, restock throughout the day and greet patrons. Please contact Gail Zachariah at the library at 802-875-2277 or by e-mail if you would like to pitch in.
Proceeds support the Whiting Library operating budget. The fundraiser helps to purchase new books and materials, as well as arts and crafts supplies for weekly youth and adult activities. It also provide library programming and so much more.
If you cannot make it to the annual sale, there is an ongoing used book sale in the library’s lower level. Please note that it will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 18 and Friday, Sept. 19.
