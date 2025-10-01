Springfield Microtransit pilot program delayed

S

outheast Vermont Transit, also known as SEVT and the MOOver, is delaying the start date of its Springfield Microtransit pilot. Originally scheduled for early September, the project’s main funding grant agreement and a Notice to Proceed to spend grant funds has not been executed.

The three-year $282,000 grant was awarded in July, but the grant paperwork has yet to be signed by the grantor.

As soon as the grant is signed and the Notice to Proceed is issued, SEVT will contract with HBSS Corp. to program the software that schedules the ride requests. This part of the project will take about a month or more to build and test before service can begin.

“We are thinking at this point it will be around 60 days from now that we will start service,” said Randy Schoonmaker, SEVT CEO. “It may be more or it may less time, but the funding has to be available before we can proceed. The staffing, training, and marketing the system will be very quick as we have done this before in Windsor and Brattleboro,” he said.

Since July 11, SEVT has met with 15 groups in Springfield to introduce the concept and explain the microtransit operations plan. Brochures have been printed but not yet mailed to every household and business in Springfield.

“We’re sorry that the program has not already started,” said Schoonmaker. “We’re very grateful for all the support that the Springfield community has given us, and we look forward to starting service as soon as possible.”