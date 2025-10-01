VTSU student from Cavendish competes in golf tourney fund-raiser

V

ermont State University-Randolph engineering and construction management students enjoyed themselves at the annual Vermont Society of Engineers golf tournament, held Sept. 26 at the Cedar Knoll Country Club in Hinesburg.

The Green Knights team, comprised of Reid Hryckiewicz of Cavendish, Cam Johnson of St. Albans and Declan Anderson of Orwell, all majoring in construction management, and Evan Fletcher of Jeffersonville, who is majoring in civil and environmental engineering technology, competed against student engineers from Norwich University and the University of Vermont.

The tournament is a student-scholarship fundraiser for the Vermont Society of Engineers, which provides generous scholarships to students attending the three institutions.

Most of the golfers were practicing engineers. The VSE invites the three engineering academic institutions in Vermont — VTSU, Norwich and UVM — to enter student teams, as an opportunity for fun and professional networking.

The Vermont State team is coordinated by VSE member and Professor Scott A. Sabol, P.E., who sees the event as a wonderful way for employers to mingle with potential future employees. He added, “Our student golfers make us proud in many ways, both in and out of the classroom. They did not bring home the trophy this year, but there’s always next year!”