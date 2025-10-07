Chester Dems sponsor No Kings Day Oct. 18
Press release | Oct 07, 2025 | Comments 2
Join us on the Chester Village Green from 10:30 a.m. to noon as across our nation Americans take action to reject authoritarianism and show the world what democracy really looks like.
The billionaires who control the Trump regime along with those who wish to impose authoritarian rule have doubled down on their corruption and efforts to destroy our democracy.
They are targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting and detaining people without warrants; threatening to invalidate elections; gutting health care, environmental protections, and education when families need them most; rigging maps to silence voters; ignoring mass shootings at our schools and in our communities; and driving up the cost of living while handling out massive giveaways to billionaire allies, as families struggle.
We will not stand by as this happens!
★ Instead of allowing the president and his handlers to believe that their attempts at silencing dissent and shows of force intimidate us, we will take to the streets in righteous protest.
★Americans across the country will not cower in response to President Trump’s authoritarian takeover—we reject strongman politics and corruption and will fight until we get the representation we deserve.
★ Alongside local organizers, partners, and leaders from across the pro-democracy and pro-worker movement, we will demonstrate organized, nonviolent people-power that outpaces any authoritarian aspirations.
This event is sponsored by the Chester Town Democratic Committee. For more information and/or to register for this event click here or contact Steve Dock at styeve35@gmail.com.
Mr. Lindberg you have repeated your personal definition of democracy on here over and over again. It’s getting old. Do you have anything new?
Democracy is two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner. Thank our Creator for our inalienable rights and the founders for our constitutional republic.