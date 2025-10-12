John Zink of Chester

John Zink passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2025 after a short fight with pancreatic cancer.

John was a quiet and generous soul, always willing to help. John grew up in Flemington, N.J., the oldest son of Charles and Marie Zink, and brother to Tish, Peter, Michael and Jeremy.

He met the love of his life, his wife Debbie Zink, during college and the two spent over four decades together having adventures and living life with no regrets.

Their son, Andy Zink, added another layer of love and happiness to their life and, when their grandson, Davey, came along, they immediately embarked on new projects, quickly adding a swing set and sandbox to their beloved Vermont property so all could enjoy happy memories.

John was a long time member of the Okemo Ski Patrol and worked as an electrical engineer at Bell Labs (now AT&T) for over three decades.

John is survived by his wife, Debbie, siblings Tish, Michael and Jeremy, his son, Andy and his wife Julie, and his grandson Davey.

The “Last Sweep,” a celebration of John’s life, will be held at the family’s house. Donations in his name can be made to the Chester-Andover Family Center by clicking here.