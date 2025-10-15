Free showing of award-winning documentary ‘Artist & Astronaut’ Oct. 19 in Londonderry

The Tri-Mountain Area Lions Club is sponsoring a free viewing of the film The Artist & the Astronaut at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19 at Neighborhood Connections in the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 Vermont Route 100, Londonderry.

The event is open to the public but seating is limited. Call Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343 to reserve a spot.

The film tells the unforgettable story of Pat Musick, a trailblazing artist and civil rights advocate, and her husband, Apollo astronaut Jerry Carr. Their paths

collided against the backdrop of America’s most pivotal moments, creating a love story like no other—one that’s filled with passion, resilience and art that inspires across generations. The Artist & the Astronaut is more than a documentary; it is a heartfelt reminder that empathy, curiosity and resilience can lead to transformative change.

Featuring never-before-seen footage and intimate interviews with prominent figures of the era, this film offers a rare glimpse into the lives of early space pioneers and the bold women and men who stood beside them.

Directed by Bill Muench, this debut documentary was a labor of love born out of his wife’s encouragement. With no prior experience, plan or budget, he embarked on a six-year adventure, traveling across nine states and two continents. Muench was awarded Best Director – Documentary at the Barcelona Film Festival in January.

Muench had spent 31 years at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, where he taught English, AP Psychology, Cinematography and Broadcast Journalism and coached boys’ and girls’ basketball. Based on his passion for the history and science of space, Muench created the popular class, Space and Time. It was during this class that he recognized that bringing astronomers, NASA astronauts, mission control directors and more into the classroom left a far greater impact on students compared with reading textbooks. It was in the context of this class that Muench met Pat Musik and Jerry Carr.