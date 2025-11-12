Sen. Sanders thanks Chester Public Safety officers for life-saving work after motorcycle accident
Shawn Cunningham | Nov 12, 2025 | Comments 1
By Shawn Cunningham
On Monday, Oct. 6, Chester Ambulance – which covers Andover as well as Chester – was called to East Hill Road in Andover for a motorcycle crash.
According to Fire Chief Scott Richardson, a couple of motorcyclists from Massachusetts were out for a foliage tour when they hit some freshly graded gravel. One lost control of his bike, fell in the road and was critically injured. Deputy Ambulance Chief Mike Randzio and Richardson responded in the ambulance, while Chester Officer Tyler Trombley reached the crash first in his cruiser.
In addition to being a police officer, Trombley is also an advanced EMT and began working on the injured man. With Randzio, who is a paramedic and Richardson, Trombley moved the man into the ambulance where they evaluated him and figured out that he needed paramedic level life-saving measures and began that work.
Meanwhile, a Chester fire engine arrived to help with traffic as Police Chief Tom Williams ordered a helicopter and began setting up a landing zone. When the LifeNet New York helicopter arrived, the now stabilized man was able to be airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.
The leaf peeper survived – according to the helicopter crew and hospital – due to the work of the Chester team, which has been working for some time on cross training among the three public safety departments.
Maggie Burke, who works for Sanders and is an EMT with the Waterbury Ambulance, heard about the incident and suggested the recognition.
In three separately worded letters, the senator thanked Trombley, Randzio and Richardson for their work and said how fortunate the people of Vermont are to have such public servants.
Hance presented each with a framed letter from Sanders.
Congratulations and thank you for a job well done! The Town is proud to have such capable first responders.