Chester Dems to hold monthly meeting Dec. 11
The Chester Town Democratic Committee will hold its December monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 11 in the lower conference room at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.
All Democrats and those who share their values are invited to attend. If you have questions contact the committee at: chesterdemocratsvt@gmail.
