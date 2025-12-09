Kids invited to create apple head St. Nick dolls

A

rt teacher Casey Junker Bailey invites children of all ages to create presents for holiday giving at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13 at Wilder Library’s temporary location in The Old Parish Church, 100 Main St. in Weston.

Children will make old-fashioned apple head St. Nicholas dolls wearing red robes and carrying bags full of surprises. The workshop is free, but space is limited. Please call the library at 802-824-0045 to reserve a spot.