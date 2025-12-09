Kids invited to create apple head St. Nick dolls

Apple head St. Nicholas doll

Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey invites children of all ages to create presents for holiday giving at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13 at Wilder Library’s temporary location in The Old Parish Church, 100 Main St. in Weston.

Children will make old-fashioned apple head St. Nicholas dolls wearing red robes and carrying bags full of surprises. The workshop is free, but space is limited. Please call the library at 802-824-0045 to reserve a spot.

