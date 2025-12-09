Kids invited to create apple head St. Nick dolls
Press release | Dec 09, 2025 | Comments 0
Children will make old-fashioned apple head St. Nicholas dolls wearing red robes and carrying bags full of surprises. The workshop is free, but space is limited. Please call the library at 802-824-0045 to reserve a spot.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
