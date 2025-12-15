Mary Elizabeth Nutting Bigelow, 88, of Landgrove

Mary Elizabeth Nutting Bigelow passed away Dec. 8, 2025, in Landgrove, Vermont. May was a beloved figure in the mountain towns of southern Vermont, known for her gregarious, fun-loving, and nurturing personality.

She was born in Lebanon, Penn., on Feb. 20, 1937, to Marion Heminway and Harry Otis Nutting II. Her early childhood in Lebanon was marked by the absence of her father while he fought in the Philippines during World War II.

Between helping in the family Victory Garden and collecting aluminum for the war effort, she developed habits of thrift she retained for life. She was a scholarship student at Northampton School for Girls and met her husband, David S. Bigelow III, while working as a counselor at Mamie Ogden’s Landgrove camp during Smith College’s summer break.

May joined Dave on a peripatetic career that led them to England, Canada, Brazil and France; she became fluent in French and adored France for its art, architecture, and her friends there. In her early 50s, she returned with Dave to Landgrove where she lived until her death. May contributed to every community she was a part of, and her activities including fundraising for the Friends of Old French Houses, leadership roles in the historical societies of Landgrove and Weston, and serving as a commissioner of the Landgrove Cemetery.

She loved classical music and other arts, tennis, skiing, gardening, reading and travel.

She is predeceased by her husband and son David; survivors include her sister Nancy and her brother Harry; children Seth (Melva); Hope (John) and Jonathan (Tove); grandchildren David, Andrew, Kira, Leo, George, Ira, Holt, James, Sam, Anna, Mary Sofie, Magnus and Helena; and great-grandson Cameron.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at Burr and Burton’s Mountain Campus in Peru. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Neighborhood Connections or the Londonderry Rescue Squad.