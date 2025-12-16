Green Mountain Gardeners brings holiday cheer to neighbors

G

reen Mountain Gardeners of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru and Weston held their annual gathering on Dec. 8 to make holiday table decorations for their homebound neighbors.

The South Londonderry Depot was full of the smell of pine and the sounds of chatter as 20 members, dressed in holiday sweaters and their garden club aprons, built festive tree-shaped arrangements in small cans or holiday mugs.

They attached miniature ornaments, ribbons and even small lights to the trees to brighten the holiday tables of the recipients.

The Weston Women’s club donated boxes of home-made cookies to add to the holiday spirit, and the Wantastiquet Rotary Club delivered the gifts to homebound people identified by local service organizations.

The event committee put together a light lunch. Always part of this event is the ever-popular members’ bake and gift sale, the proceeds of which are donated to a local organization; Neighborhood Connections in Londonderry was this year’s recipient. This annual event is an example of how Green Mountain Gardeners fulfill their two-fold mission to spread gardening and horticultural knowledge and to serve their communities.

Click here for more information about Green Mountain Gardeners.