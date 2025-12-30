Springfield Garden Club’s Holiday Market another big success

S

pringfield Garden Club’s Holiday Market, which was held on Friday, Dec. 5, proved to be a big hit. The club extends its appreciation to the the people who came and purchased handmade wreaths and arrangements.

This is the garden club’s only major fundraiser, and the proceeds go toward its mission to “provide a social framework for education and community service in the areas of gardening, beautification and conservation and to coordinate the activities of the club with those of the Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont in order to advance our mutual aims.”

Activities include civic beautification in the form of planting annuals in planters and window boxes along Main Street, as well as maintaining six gardens around town. The club also sponsors public talks and scholarships, engages in garden therapy with Meals on Wheels and the Adult Day Service and collaborates with Springfield on the Move, the Town of Springfield and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce on the revitalization of downtown Springfield.

The club also thanks the following businesses and individuals for generous donations: Peter Andrews Insurance Services; Beardsley Inc.; Corinne & John Bond; Claremont Savings Bank; Deanna & Buddy Dexter; Jerry Farnum, State Farm Insurance; Christopher Fauver, DDS; Heather Frahm & Bill Cronin; Steve Greene; Mary Helen Hawthorne; HB Energy Solutions; Linda Husband; Fredda & Robert Kischko; Linda & Kurt Merriman; Priscilla Millay; Parker & Ankuda, PC; Joy Regan; The Chester Telegraph; The Richards Group; Springfield Housing Authority; Tina’s Hallmark; Vermont Timber Works; and James & Diane Young.