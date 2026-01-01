Ludlow officer shoots, injures man in New Year’s Day incident

©2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A member of the Ludlow Police Department shot and injured a man early on New Year’s Day, according to a Vermont State Police press release.

According to the press release, the man who was shot was taken to the hospital although the extent of his injuries and the name of the hospital were not disclosed. No member of law enforcement was injured in the incident.

The shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the Fox Run Inn on Main Street. No information is currently available on the circumstances leading up to the shooting, the release says.

The shooting will be investigated by detectives from the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division, the Crime Scene Search Team and the Victim Services Unit. At the conclusion of the investigation, VSP will hand over the case to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s office for independent reviews of the legal justification for the use of force.

Following its standard procedure, the Vermont State Police will withhold the name of the police officer involved for at least 24 hours. Police say that no additional information is available but they will provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to call the state police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip online by clicking here.