Chester Select Board agenda for Jan. 7

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 7, 2026 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and online via Zoom.

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Zoning Bylaw Amendment re: Signs; Public Hearing

2. Approval of Minutes from the Select Board Meeting dated Dec. 17, 2025

3. Citizen’s Comments

4. Old Business

5. Superintendent of TRSU – Layne Millington

6. Adoption of Zoning Bylaw Amendments

7. Discussion regarding Local Option Tax for Room/Meals/Alcohol

8. Satisfaction of Health Order for 138 Cummings Road

9. 2025 General Fund Budget Discussion

10. Review Draft Town Warning

11. Sign Tax Anticipation Line of Credit

12. Liquor license: 3 rd Class Pizza Stone

13. New Business/Next Agenda

14. Executive Session: Review of Legal Opinion relative to Bailey Hill Road

15. Adjourn