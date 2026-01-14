Area Dems to hold fundraiser for Family Center’s home heating program

In collaboration with the Chester-Andover Family Center and the Andover Democratic Town Committee, the Chester Town Democratic Committee will hold its annual Share Heat Fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1 at VT Vines Vineyard and Winery, 275 Williams Road in Rockingham.

The committees will provide appetizers, and a cash bar will be available. All are welcome to attend.

For two decades, the community has come together to assist families facing financial insecurity and unable to heat their homes. As families across the country struggle to make ends meet, our neighbors are no exception – the need for heating fuel assistance to provide warmth and comfort continues to grow.

The Chester and Andover committees are proud to partner with the Chester-Andover Family Center to provide heating assistance to residents of Chester and Andover through their Financial Assistance Program.

Families needing assistance with a heating bill only need call the center at 802-875-3236 and a volunteer will return their call. Verified bills are paid directly to the vendor.

In 2024, the Family Center provided 13 residents with home heating assistance totaling $6,000. In 2025, assistance was provided to 24 residents for a total of $11, 715. These numbers will likely increase again in 2026.

Donations may be made by check payable to CAFC, Chester Andover Family Center with “Share Heat” in the memo line and mailed to:

The Chester-Andover Family Center

P.O. Box 302

Chester, VT 05143

You may also donate via PayPal and Venmo by clicking here. In the additional information/instructions line, please type in Share Heat Donation. Your contribution to the Chester-Andover Family Center, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is tax deductible.