13 GMUHS students inducted into National Honor Society

NEW NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY INDUCTEES: The Flamstead Chapter of the NHS inducted 13 new members from Green Mountain Union High School on Monday, Feb. 2. Juniors and seniors who have a cumulative GPA of 3.6 or higher are invited to apply. Candidates are considered for induction based on scholarship, service, leadership and character. Attending the induction ceremony are:

Veteran members in the back row, from left: Anna Bennett, E.V. Nicholes-Fox, Kord Hinkley, Adelaide Brown, Violet Haight, Ian Bernier, Liam Wright-Schroeder and Arlo Schilling. Absent is Sadie Sheehan.

And inductees in the front row, from left: Ezra Price-Wood, Evan Farrar, Caden Spittle, Logan Williams, Kaylee DeBartolo, Alexis Comiskey, Desi Broadley, Madison Gramling, Jaida Greeley, Sophia Cherubini, Colie Roby and Leah Cassin. Absent is inductee Lainey Savoy.