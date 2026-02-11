Poor Cousins kicks off music season for Upstairs at Town Hall

U

pstairs at Town Hall kicks off its 2026 season with the Poor Cousins, the Southern Vermont-based husband and wife duo Naomi Morse (fiddle and voice) and Emmet McGowen (guitar, bodhran, voice), who specialize in Irish music.

They will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Chester Town Hall auditorium, 556 Elm St. The pair describe their concerts as “a journey through Irish music and song, past and present.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

A son of Dublin, McGowen breathes life into Irish song with historical context and stories. On fiddle, Morse finds sounds both fiery and flowing. Hold onto the hems of your skirts, there’ll be nine centuries of rebellion, poetry, blood, hunger, whiskey and craic!

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated to help Upstairs at Town Hall continue to bring unique arts and cultural events to the beautifully restored Chester Town Hall Theater.

Upstairs at Town Hall is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community group.