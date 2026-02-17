To the editor: When the Pledge of Allegiance alienates Americans

A

t meetings of the Cavendish Select Board in January and February, we commented on its decision to say the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of its meetings.

As a U.S. citizen, Vietnam era veteran and taxpayer, I have no problem with most of the Pledge, although reciting it can be a very cheap form of patriotism. What I object to is the phrase”under God.” I am, as expressed by a James Joyce character, a horrible example of free thought. I have every right to that position. In fact, every American — and every human being — has a right to believe whatever they do. The government has no business interfering in that right in any way, as expressed in the First Amendment, which starts “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Of course, this basic right was abrogated in the 1950s when, in response to the Soviet Union’s official atheism, which was an horrendous violation of human rights, the phrase “under God” was added.

In 2002, The New York Times reported the following: From a constitutional standpoint, those two words (under God), Judge Alfred T. Goodwin wrote in the 2-to-1 decision, were just as objectionable as a statement that “we are a nation ‘under Jesus;’; a nation ‘under Vishnu;’ a nation ‘under Zeus;’ or a nation ‘under no god;’ because none of these professions can be neutral with respect to religion.”

As I expressed to the board, for me the worst of these options is the last, “under no god” because it would put me in a position of imposing my views on others, a grossly objectionable act. The Select Board represents ALL the citizens of Cavendish. Not everyone here is religious, and imposing the phrase “under god” is an affront to those of us who are not.

It was said that saying this is not required and that we could wait outside the building while the Pledge is recited, but that is irrelevant, and also quite insulting. Statements of board members seemed to imply that they think that the board is their personal property and that therefore they could do as they please. However, the citizens of the town finance the town government, and the board members have no personal rights in how it is run. They have no right to impose their religion on the rest of us, even if the majority of the residents agree.

The town of Cavendish, which I support with my taxes, should not in any town function suggest or impose religious beliefs or non-belief on any of us in any way. However, the Cavendish Select Board has no problem with this and in fact passed this addition unanimously. This was highly disrespectful to us personally, and disrespect inevitably leads to the opposite of respect: contempt.

Kem Phillips

Cavendish