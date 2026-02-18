To the editor: Sens.  White and Clarkson say no to Voter ID, yes to out-of-state criminals voting in Vt.

I

am extremely disappointed in the two Windsor County senators, Becca White and Alison Clarkson, who sit on the Government Operations Committee. After admitting they received “a lot” of emails from constituents asking them to add a voter ID requirement to an elections bill, S.298, both flatly rejected their constituents’ requests, and refused to even consider the policy.

White snarkily said, “I’m not doin’ that,” despite a Pew poll that showed 83% of Americans support requiring voters to show a photo ID when voting, and another Gallup poll showing 84% support the policy, both polls showing landslide majorities across party lines. As a CNN reporter commented when reporting these numbers, “It’s not controversial.” It’s just common sense.

White and Clarkson wouldn’t discuss voter ID, but they were willing to consider allowing out-of-state criminals, like the drug dealers coming into Vermont from Massachusetts, New York, and other places, who are caught, convicted and imprisoned in Vermont to vote in Vermont, just like we allow out-of-state college students to vote here if they so choose.

I can’t imagine two more out of touch people who are not listening to their constituents, and clearly not representing the best interests of their communities.

Stuart Lindberg

Cavendish