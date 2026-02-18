To the editor: Sens. White and Clarkson say no to Voter ID, yes to out-of-state criminals voting in Vt.
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 18, 2026 | Comments 6
I am extremely disappointed in the two Windsor County senators, Becca White and Alison Clarkson, who sit on the Government Operations Committee. After admitting they received “a lot” of emails from constituents asking them to add a voter ID requirement to an elections bill, S.298, both flatly rejected their constituents’ requests, and refused to even consider the policy.
White snarkily said, “I’m not doin’ that,” despite a Pew poll that showed 83% of Americans support requiring voters to show a photo ID when voting, and another Gallup poll showing 84% support the policy, both polls showing landslide majorities across party lines. As a CNN reporter commented when reporting these numbers, “It’s not controversial.” It’s just common sense.
White and Clarkson wouldn’t discuss voter ID, but they were willing to consider allowing out-of-state criminals, like the drug dealers coming into Vermont from Massachusetts, New York, and other places, who are caught, convicted and imprisoned in Vermont to vote in Vermont, just like we allow out-of-state college students to vote here if they so choose.
I can’t imagine two more out of touch people who are not listening to their constituents, and clearly not representing the best interests of their communities.
Stuart Lindberg
Cavendish
Some pertinent facts:
We are currently and have always been required to show ID when we register to vote. Which means that we already have to show ID in order to vote.
When we go to the polls, we give the poll workers our names, which they confirm and check off from the voter registration list. This process guarantees that one person is able to cast only one vote.
Adding a requirement to show ID, or proof of citizenship at the polls would not improve upon this time tested process. In fact it would have the effect of denying some citizens of their right to vote simply because they didn’t have their drivers license with them. Or maybe they don’t have a drivers license and don’t carry their passport, or birth certificate around with them and thus would be turned away from the polls.
The many recounts and the 62 lawsuits filed and lost by the loser of the 2020 presidential election confirm that the process for voting in our country is secure, legitimate and verifiable.
Bottom line: We don’t have voter fraud issues and adding unneeded barriers to voting would only serve to reduce the overall number of people casting their legitimate vote. Surely this isn’t the desired outcome. Is it?
Regarding the other issue alluded to above, the results of the linked Pew Poll show that fully two thirds of those responding believe that ex-convicts should have their right to vote restored. Also, 74% say that election days should be national holidays, presumably in order to make it easier for people to vote. Let’s have a productive conversation about getting those laws in place instead of demanding a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.
Well fool us once….never again! No vote for them next time!
Just a question? Don’t you have to show a Drivers license to vote in Vermont. Which licenses now have the star ⭐️ for travel.?
We have actual problems here in Vermont such as housing, health care, taxes, and affordability; voter fraud does not figure among them. Histrionics do not constitute evidence; rather, they serve as a smokescreen to cover attempts to disenfranchise legal voters by making voting more difficult.
I think their record shows both senators serve themselves not their constituents.
I agree with Stu Lindberg. I watched the Senate hearing on S298 VT Voting Act. I sent in a question about language in the Bill that would allow ANYONE 65 or older to be brought a ballot out to their car in a parking lot or street by ONE election official. The official would wait for the voter to fill out the ballot and bring it back into the polling location and insert into the black box vote tabulator. My question to Sen White and Clarkson is: How does the official check the identity and verify the age of the voter without an ID? How is the ballot secure when ONE official can collect and transport ballots with no signature verification, ID or checklist verification that the voter is even a resident, never mind over 65 and a registered voter? My question fell on deaf ears, except for the sarcastic remarks that Stu referenced “I’m not doing that”. Appalling! Vermont election officials have no legal avenue to audit any of the votes or methods. The Bill also creates new and serious criminal and civil penalties if a voter “feels” intimidated by an election worker who may ask for identification. This creates a CHILLING effect on Justices of the Peace and BCA members who want to secure our elections. These issues are “features” of the Bill, not side effects of trying to make it easy for citizens to vote. Every voter should care about this if you want your vote to count and not be cancelled out by an illegitimate ballot.