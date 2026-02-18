To the editor: Why I am running for the GMUSD and Chester Select boards
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 18, 2026 | Comments 3
I’m running to continue on the Green Mountain Unified School District Board and for a three-year term as Chester Select Board member because Chester is my home. My wife and I are both alumni of Green Mountain Union High School. We own a home and a business here, and now we’re raising our two young kids in the same school system that shaped us.
What happens in this town and in our schools isn’t political to me, it’s personal. I have a direct stake in seeing our town succeed for all of us. As I watch my kids grow alongside other families’ children in town, my priorities have shifted. I want to make sure we are doing everything we can to build a thriving community for everyone. I understand that this will not happen overnight, and that our community faces some very difficult challenges that will require common-sense solutions.
Chester has given my family a lot, steady ground, real friendships, and the chance to build something here. I don’t take that lightly. I feel like I owe it to this town, and to the people who make it what it is, to step up and do my part.
Sitting on both boards matters because our town and our schools are tied together. If one struggles, we all feel it. I don’t pick sides, and I’m not interested in drama. I believe in being upfront, being transparent and making sure people have a voice in the decisions that affect their lives.
Through running a business, managing property and working as a landlord, I deal every day with the real challenges people are facing with housing costs, availability, good jobs and making ends meet. Those aren’t just talking points to me. They’re real issues that need practical solutions.
People always say younger generations need to get involved, especially those who have a direct stake in the future. As a dad, a homeowner and a business owner here in Chester, I am that person. I’m not an expert in any of this, but I show up, I listen, I learn and I work hard. Anyone who knows me knows that when I commit to something, I give it everything I’ve got.
Our kids, our schools, and our town deserve that.
I’d be honored to continue serving our community and for your support.
Jerry Ucci
Chester
Mr. Miles’ comment was odd but also very telling. He started out by accusing the Telegraph of bias for accurately reporting the community’s reactions to Representative Charlton’s statements. He then suggested that lawyers shouldn’t serve on any board positions because we already have a “Town Attorney.” It seems that Mr. Miles was upset that a retired attorney weighed in on issues related to school board’s many procedural failures. He also didn’t like it when she answered a question straightforwardly and with detail. Given how many times the school board has had to remedy Open Meetings Law violations, had to navigate misstatements by the Superintendent, and allowed hostile treatment of community members, Mr. Miles should welcome someone to the board who understands the laws and rules under which elected boards are required to operate. While Mr. Miles is uneasy about having experienced, knowledgeable people on our boards, I am far more concerned about having people making decisions impacting our schools and community, having neither relevant knowledge nor a willingness to gain that knowledge.
I am writing this because of the political tone I see being set by the Chester Telegraph. Starting with our state representative Tom Charlton Chester Town hall meeting last week. The meeting room was filled with both sides of political voters. The room was filled and the telegraph was there as well. State rep. Tom did a great job in providing good information to us all on many many big topics. Tom also explained 3 times why he voted the way he did. Telegraph did not write any good or positive feed about the great deal of information he provided to us all? On this post and others the top Democrat header appears with there candidates running for boards. A good paper or reporting shows both sides not only one!Or none at all even better.I am running for GM School board and spoke in last nights candidates forum. Most candidates did a great job sticking to answering the questions. I have to say one took it to a personal level in condemning our superintendent. That candidate was Patricia Benelli. Not sure why she chose the forum to grieve her dis pleasure and use her lawyer background to do this? I strongly believe she should have been stopped and brought back to the forum questions. I am concerned about any lawyer being on any board when we have a town lawyer to represent our town.Our boards need to work there way through issues without being told or guided by someone to say they know better. This would make for uncomfortable board meeting and discourage others to step up to run for town boards. We need candidates who will run for the issues facing each board and who can show respect when not in agreement.The chester Telegraph need to take a good look at there reporting and what is fair or none bias.Therefore when the Telegraph posts candidates questions asked by them. My response will be not answered because of how unfair I see there reporting. I will be at the Fullerton inn next weeks forum and happy to talk and answer questions to all.
I remember Jerry Ucci in 2002-04 when I was a substitute teacher at Green Mountain high school. There was something special about Jerry, then as there is now. Jerry had plenty of struggles, but he learned from all of his experiences good in bad. It was students like Jerry that made it difficult to leave substitute teaching behind when I ran for the legislature in 2004. And then a few years later, Jerry popped up into my life again when he’s first started his property management business, and my husband and I promptly hired him. He did not disappoint us – he was a hard worker and a dedicated one. We were proud to see how he grew his business. His dedication to the town he loves is honorable, sensible, and shows he is still learning from all that he experiences. Good luck Jerry.
Kathy Pellett, Former state representative from Chester