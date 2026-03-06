To the editor: Seeking school board seat to support strong, equitable, accessible education

On March 5, I officially applied by email to serve on the Green Mountain Union School District Board seat left vacant by Casey Leahy’s resignation.

I am seeking this opportunity because I believe that supporting a strong, equitable, and accessible public education system is one of the most important responsibilities a community holds.

School boards play a vital role in ensuring that students, educators, and families are served with integrity, collaboration, transparency, and a commitment to the success of every student.

My work in education has focused on educational equity, disability rights, and helping families navigate complex education systems. I am a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and of the national Partners in Policymaking program, a competitive leadership and advocacy training program focused on disability rights, public policy, and systems change.

I am also a trained advocate through the Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates, a national organization dedicated to protecting the legal and civil rights of students with disabilities.

Earlier in my advocacy work, I founded and chaired a Special Education Parent Advisory Council in Northwest Independent School District in Texas ( based on a flagship SEPAC model under U.S. Department of Education, Office of Special Education Programs) one of the largest school districts in the state. Special Education Parent Advisory Councils bring families, educators, administrators, and students together to advise on special education programs and policy.

The council I launched was designed to elevate stakeholder voice and strengthen collaboration between families and school leadership. It continues to successfully operate and grow today. That experience reinforced for me how essential thoughtful dialogue, transparency, and partnership are when addressing the complex challenges facing public education.

In addition to building collaborative councils, I have facilitated workshops for families on the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, procedural safeguards, and inclusive classroom practices. My advocacy has focused on ensuring that students and families, particularly those navigating disability and other barriers to participation, have the information and support they need to access the services and opportunities to which they are entitled.

I have also participated as a registered member in multiple legislative advocacy coalitions and efforts focused on education, disability policy, and other intersectional issues. Those experiences working collaboratively “across the aisles” with policymakers and community stakeholders have given me the ability to collaborate with diverse groups, with an appreciation for how local decision-making connects to broader state and federal policy conversations.

With Vermont entering an important period in regards to education policy, including the upcoming work related to Act 73, thoughtful and collaborative leadership at the local level will be essential. School boards will play a critical role in navigating these conversations while ensuring that the needs of students, educators, and families remain at the center of decision-making.

As a parent raising children in this community and as someone who has spent many years working alongside educators, families, and policymakers, I care deeply about the strength and integrity of our public schools. I hope to bring my experience in collaboration, advocacy, and community engagement to help ensure that our schools and governing systems remain inclusive, equitable, accountable, and responsive to every student, family, educator and greater community member they serve and support.

Anne Henshaw

Chester