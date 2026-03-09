History talk highlights Cavendish’s Hannah Lovell and women in the Revolution
Press release | Mar 09, 2026 | Comments 0
Cavendish Historical Society will present a talk at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville, about Hannah Lovell and the role of women in the Revolutionary War.
Lovell, who carried messages during the war, is the only woman in Cavendish cemeteries who is acknowledged as a “patriot” on her gravestone, which is also marked with a Revolutionary War flag holder. However, she was far from the only female patriot.
Portions of Ken Burns’ The American Revolution series will be shown, and there will be a “Liberty Tea” party featuring the drinks of the era: special tea, coffee and hot chocolate.
This event is free, open to the public and recommended for those aged 12 years and up. In the event of inclement weather, changes will be posted to the Cavendish Facebook page by 10 a.m. For more information call 802-226-7807 or email margocaulfield@icloud.com.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.