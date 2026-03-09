History talk highlights Cavendish’s Hannah Lovell and women in the Revolution

T

Revolutionary War would not have been won without contributions from women. Often overlooked in history books, which tend to focus on battles and men, they were responsible for organizing boycotts, acting as quartermasters in camps, nursing, manning cannons, spying and much more.

Cavendish Historical Society will present a talk at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville, about Hannah Lovell and the role of women in the Revolutionary War.

Lovell, who carried messages during the war, is the only woman in Cavendish cemeteries who is acknowledged as a “patriot” on her gravestone, which is also marked with a Revolutionary War flag holder. However, she was far from the only female patriot.

Portions of Ken Burns’ The American Revolution series will be shown, and there will be a “Liberty Tea” party featuring the drinks of the era: special tea, coffee and hot chocolate.

This event is free, open to the public and recommended for those aged 12 years and up. In the event of inclement weather, changes will be posted to the Cavendish Facebook page by 10 a.m. For more information call 802-226-7807 or email margocaulfield@icloud.com.