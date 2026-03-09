Two short films about supporting birds March 13 in Proctorsville

C

avendish Fletcher Community Library and the Cavendish Community Conservation Association will host Building for Birds and Puffling Patrol, two short films about supporting birds, at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at the library, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Birds play vital ecological roles in our world; they are seed dispersers, flower pollinators, pest predators and so much more. However, many of them need our help; urban expansion has put significant strains on wild populations and has contributed to the death of more than one billion birds from window collisions each year in the U.S.

Fortunately, these collisions are easily prevented. Simple solutions, such as window paint, decals or even using a bar of soap to make patterns spaced 2 inches apart, could save the lives of millions of birds.

Light pollution confuses and disorients seabirds around the globe, luring them towards land – and potentially dangerous situations. In the Westman Islands off the southwest coast of Iceland, one community has banded together to save lost young puffins. Puffling Patrol features this community and the steps that it has taken.

Program attendees will receive “feather friendly” tape or a window paint marker and have an opportunity to enter a raffle for a Flight Path book bag and water bottle.