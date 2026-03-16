GMP offers help with your electric bill March 19
Press release | Mar 16, 2026 | Comments 0
Representatives from Green Mountain Power will be at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 VT-100 in Londonderry, for 10-minute appointments between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.
You can sign up for the Budget Billing Program to keep your monthly electric costs the same each month; it is available to all customers.
You can also check whether you qualify for GMP’s Energy Assistance Program. Eligible customers can get 25% off one’s monthly bill. The income threshold is approximately $2,460 per month for a single-person household, increasing to $5,087 for a family of four. Neighborhood Connections staff will assist you with your application. Please bring a copy of your most recent electric bill and proof of income, if possible.
Call 802-824-4343 to schedule an appointment. You must RSVP to attend.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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