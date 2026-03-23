Cavendish Elementary enrollment open now
Press release | Mar 23, 2026 | Comments 0
Kindergarten enrollment will be Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17.
When you contact us, we will provide further information on the registration process. The following documentation is required for registration: birth certificate, current immunization record, current physical exam and proof of residency. For more info call 802-875-7758
Filed Under: Education News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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