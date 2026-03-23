Cavendish Elementary enrollment open now

| Mar 23, 2026 | Comments 0

Cavendish Town Elementary School.

Parents living in the town of Cavendish are invited to contact Donna Hamilton at Cavendish Town Elementary School office at donna.hamilton@trsu.org to register their child who will be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2026.

Kindergarten enrollment will be Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17.

When you contact us, we will provide further information on the registration process. The following documentation is required for registration: birth certificate, current immunization record, current physical exam and proof of residency. For more info call 802-875-7758

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Filed Under: Education News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

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