GM recognizes seven graduates for Outstanding Achievement

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

T

he Green Mountain High School has recognized seven graduating seniors for outstanding achievement during their school careers.

At the annual awards ceremony on June 12, the school announced that Zoe Svec, Angelae Wunderle, Laurel King, Madison Wilson, Olivia Bernier, Kameron Cummings and Rileigh Thomas would receive the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award. The students were selected based on a combination of academic achievement, participation in advanced level classes, participation in National Honor Society and participation in extracurricular and leadership activities.