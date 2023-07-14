Londonderry clears more roads, continues to warn about possible flash flooding
Cynthia Prairie | Jul 14, 2023 | Comments 0
©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLCLondonderry Road Crews made great progress on Thursday opening roads. The following roads still remain closed however:
- Cromack,
- Glebe View,
- Goodaleville (Londonderry portion is open, bridge is closed at the town line),
- Livermore Mills (passable with a truck but very rough),
- Rowes,
- Thompsonburg.
Also, the expected severe storms for last night brought lots of thunder and lightning, some wind, but not as much rain as expected. Eleven homes in Londonderry are without power and one in Peru.
Despite the lack of heavy rains on Thursday night, the town of Londonderry is still urging residents to remember that the ground is still saturated and river levels are higher than normal flow. The forecast through Sunday is for thunderstorms daily and around 2.5 inches of rain through the time period.
While the town doesn’t expect a repeat of Monday’s deluge, conditions are set up for a potential for flash flooding and is urging residents to stay aware and plan for that potential. Some wind will occur with these storms so be ready for power outages as well.
The Londonderry Emergency Operation Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next few days at the town office on Old School Street in South Londonderry. At times it may be staffed remotely. If you have any emergency, call 911. If you have nonemergency needs, call the EOC at 802-289-7859 or 802-548-8246.
