N.H. man sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for southern Vermont robbery spree

hristopher Boisvert of Swanzey, N.H., was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 30 by Chief U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss to 74 months in prison to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release after pleading guilty in June to one count of robbing the TD Bank in Bellows Falls. He also stipulated to a second bank robbery — in Brattleboro — and an attempted robbery of a Bellows Falls cannabis dispensary,

Boisvert’s conspirator, Meghan Cox, 40, of Laconia, N.H., plead guilty in June to conspiring to rob the cannabis dispensary. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20.

According to court records, starting at around 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2024, Boisvert and Cox attempted to rob the dispensary in Bellows Falls then Boisvert went on to successfully rob TD Bank in Bellows Falls and Brattleboro Savings & Loan in Brattleboro. Throughout the spree, Boisvert was masked, appeared to be armed and obtained $7,500 by threatening bank tellers and their families with violence.

After the Brattleboro robbery, Boisvert led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through back roads of Vermont before abandoning his truck in a business parking lot. Uponreturning to their home in New Hampshire, Boisvert and Cox called law enforcement and falsely reported the truck stolen and claimed to be hiking all afternoon. Prior to this offense, Boisvert had multiple arrests and convictions for armed robberies from 2012 through 2023.