Windsor GOP elects Spaulding of Chester as chair; Saturday event on Green features four speakers

The Windsor County GOP elected Chester resident Roy Spaulding its chairman during its reorganizational meeting, held on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Windsor Welcome Center.

According to a press release, it was a standing room only crowd, and also in attendance were Vermont Republican Party chair Paul Dame as well as Rachel Burgin, regional director of Americans for Prosperity.

The following slate was elected on unanimous votes:

County chair: Roy Spaulding of Chester;

Vice chair: Rob Ruhlin of Ludlow;

Secretary: Stacey Malloy of Weathersfield;

Treasurer: Robin Varga of Springfield;

Committeeman: Joe Josselyn of Ludlow;

Committeewoman: Kelly Spaulding of Chester;

Finance chair: Suzanne Butterfield of Gaysville;

Delegate at-large: Lynn Baldwin Josselyn of Ludlow and

Platform delegate: Stuart Lindberg of Cavendish.

Other filled positions are:

Alternate 1: Rob Ruhlin of Ludlow;

Alternate 2: John MacGovern of Windsor;

Alternate 3: Kevin Blakeman of Sharon;

Alternate 4: Thomas McLemore of Springfield and

Alternate 5: Stacey Malloy of Weathersfield.

Spaulding, who successfully revived the Chester GOP two years ago, put together a county-wide team he has been working with well for the past few years to run as a slate aiming to “turn Vermont red.” He remains chairman of the Chester GOP Town Committee, which is the largest in the state.

Spaulding said he was proud that his organization helped the election efforts of three Republican state representatives last November, including Tom Charlton of Chester, Kevin Winter of Ludlow and VL Coffin of Cavendish. He said it was the “first in over 20 years for Windsor County.”

When asked about future plans for the Windsor County GOP Committee, Spaulding said “Our goal is to focus on northern Windsor County to support the Town Committees and hold successful events, recruit and support candidates with county resources, and have more and regular county meetings rotating throughout the county.”

Spaulding says he is focused on positive messages to the community. “When the liberals and Democrats protest in Chester, we show up as a team and with class and offer a barbecue, American flag waving and conservative campaign signs, and we invite conversation and listening.”

Chester GOP to hold ‘Red on Green’ event Saturday

A

s a matter of fact, the Chester GOP will be holding a “Red on Green” event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Chester Green, following the localat the same location.

Billed as a celebration with discussion and networking, Red on Green will feature four speakers: former U.S. Senate candidate Gerald Malloy of Weathersfield, U.S. Rep. Tom Charlton of Chester, former candidate for lieutenant governor Greg Thayer of Rutland and a Brattleboro podcaster, Hank Poitras.