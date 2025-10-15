Windsor GOP elects Spaulding of Chester as chair; Saturday event on Green features four speakers
Press release | Oct 15, 2025 | Comments 7
The Windsor County GOP elected Chester resident Roy Spaulding its chairman during its reorganizational meeting, held on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Windsor Welcome Center.
According to a press release, it was a standing room only crowd, and also in attendance were Vermont Republican Party chair Paul Dame as well as Rachel Burgin, regional director of Americans for Prosperity.
The following slate was elected on unanimous votes:
- County chair: Roy Spaulding of Chester;
- Vice chair: Rob Ruhlin of Ludlow;
- Secretary: Stacey Malloy of Weathersfield;
- Treasurer: Robin Varga of Springfield;
- Committeeman: Joe Josselyn of Ludlow;
- Committeewoman: Kelly Spaulding of Chester;
- Finance chair: Suzanne Butterfield of Gaysville;
- Delegate at-large: Lynn Baldwin Josselyn of Ludlow and
- Platform delegate: Stuart Lindberg of Cavendish.
Other filled positions are:
- Alternate 1: Rob Ruhlin of Ludlow;
- Alternate 2: John MacGovern of Windsor;
- Alternate 3: Kevin Blakeman of Sharon;
- Alternate 4: Thomas McLemore of Springfield and
- Alternate 5: Stacey Malloy of Weathersfield.
Spaulding, who successfully revived the Chester GOP two years ago, put together a county-wide team he has been working with well for the past few years to run as a slate aiming to “turn Vermont red.” He remains chairman of the Chester GOP Town Committee, which is the largest in the state.
Spaulding said he was proud that his organization helped the election efforts of three Republican state representatives last November, including Tom Charlton of Chester, Kevin Winter of Ludlow and VL Coffin of Cavendish. He said it was the “first in over 20 years for Windsor County.”
When asked about future plans for the Windsor County GOP Committee, Spaulding said “Our goal is to focus on northern Windsor County to support the Town Committees and hold successful events, recruit and support candidates with county resources, and have more and regular county meetings rotating throughout the county.”
Spaulding says he is focused on positive messages to the community. “When the liberals and Democrats protest in Chester, we show up as a team and with class and offer a barbecue, American flag waving and conservative campaign signs, and we invite conversation and listening.”
Chester GOP to hold ‘Red on Green’ event SaturdayAs a matter of fact, the Chester GOP will be holding a “Red on Green” event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Chester Green, following the local No Kings Day Protest at the same location.
Billed as a celebration with discussion and networking, Red on Green will feature four speakers: former U.S. Senate candidate Gerald Malloy of Weathersfield, U.S. Rep. Tom Charlton of Chester, former candidate for lieutenant governor Greg Thayer of Rutland and a Brattleboro podcaster, Hank Poitras.
Representative Charlton, many of your constituents are extremely disappointed in your decision to appear at a rally in Chester alongside Henry Poitras, a “podcaster” who has made racist, misogynistic, and homophobic statements and deliberately exploits the plight of vulnerable individuals including the unhoused and those struggling with addiction. Mr. Poitras’ hateful comments should be denounced, not embraced. Your willingness to share an event with him in a community you represent appears to be an endorsement of his hate speech. I hope you will reconsider your decision and condemn the hateful rhetoric of Mr. Poitras, and the recently uncovered, disturbing words of members of the Young Republican organization. We expected more from you.
As is designated by the tagline beneath the headline, the information came from a “Press Release.” That fact is repeated in the second paragraph, which starts off “According to a press release.” The press release came from Kelly Spaulding, a committeewoman with the Windsor GOP and a Chester resident. We combined it with information from the Chester GOP poster to add information about Saturday’s GOP event in Chester.
We use the Press Release tagline on all press releases that we run to indicate that the contents was not staff-generated.
The Chester Telegraph has always run press releases from many different organizations. I hope this short explanation has cleared up your confusion.
So just how is the CT quoting a meeting they did not attend, nor was zoomed here? ~S~
Congratulations to Roy and his new board members. As far as class goes from a comment listed by Linda diak goes. I believe she could use a little for herself! Not sure why people have to be so hateful for different views? I have been to many Democrat and Republican events and I have to say not sure why so many Democrats are so filled with hate and foul language? The signs and speeches are sad to see and hear. I would rather hear common sense discussion to the problems we all face with solutions not hateful speeches and chants with bad signs.I would like to hope we all have this in common. That we all want our country to be stronger and better. That we all want things to be better for our citizens less waste in our government lower taxes and less crime. Better education. Am I wrong in thinking we have this in common? As far as class goes the words and actions we speak define that for us.
To Mr. Seiple: first, referring to Sen. Sanders, you confuse communists and socialists. These are two different political philosophies. (I subscribe to neither, having worked most of my career in private industry. I’m also an army veteran.) The Senator has explicitly said he is not a communist, but is a “democratic socialist”, which you can look up on Wikipedia. Furthermore, you have essentially called Rep. Balint and Sen. Welch, whom you cannot name, socialists and communists by your statement that “maybe the name fits all 3 appropriately.” In fact, Ms. Balint is a progressive and there is not the slightest evidence of Mr. Welch is a socialist.
Finally, you effectively accuse Ms. Diak of lying because of things she has heard people say. I and my wife have actually been called communists and socialists by a local MAGA supporter, as was someone else we know.
To summarize, your comments are factually incorrect and illogical.
I have known Roy Spaulding for years. He is a person that will talk to anyone about anything. Does he have an opinion, yes, as we all do and are entitled to. Finding Linda diak”s comments difficult to believe. As for communists and socialists, we have at least one elected Senator that admits to that. The other Senator and Member of our house vote lock step with Bernie, so maybe the name fits all 3 appropriately.
“Class” is now defined as threatening people, yelling “Go Back to Ukraine” and “Communists!” The new “Class” also encompasses telling stories at select board meetings, using trucks to gas protesters with exhaust fumes and knock canes from elderly women, and posting horrid memes and comments on social media. Yes, Mr. Spaulding, so much “class.”