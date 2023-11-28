Holiday events throughout the region Tree sales & lightings, visit with Santa, concerts, crafts & more
By Stacia Spaulding
Tuesday, Nov. 28
- Art from Nature Workshop for Adults, 2 p.m. Wilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road, Weston. Join art teacher Casey Junker Paine and create seasonal ornaments from natural materials. Click here for more information.
- Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until all sold out. Route 103 across from Marshall Road in Chester. Vermont balsam trees $45. To benefit the Chester Fire Department.
Friday, Dec. 1
- Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until all sold out. Route 103 across from Marshall Road in Chester. Vermont balsam trees $45. To benefit the Chester Fire Department.
- Springfield Garden Club’s Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the Springfield Plaza at the former Young’s Propane location between Family Dollar and Great Northern Liquidation. For sale will be handmade holiday arrangements, wreaths and other decorations. For more information, click here.
- Springfield’s Annual Downtown Holiday Program: 4 to 8 p.m. beginning at Uplift Acrobatics, 39 Main St. with goodie bags for children. 5 p.m. Avant Vermont Dance performance at Woodbury Courtyard. 5:30 to 6 p.m.: Springfield Community Band will perform. 6 p.m. at Springfield Co-op lot, Santa will make his grand entrance for the community tree lighting. For more information, click here.
- Londonderry Tractor Parade, Tree Lighting and Visit from Santa, 5:30 p.m. Mountain Marketplace, 5700 VT-100, Londonderry. Click here for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 2
- Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Second Congregational Church, 2051 VT-11, Londonderry.
- Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until sold out. Route 103 across from Marshall Road in Chester. Vermont balsam trees $45. To benefit the Chester Fire Department.
- St. Luke’s Christmas Market: Culinary Classics & Crafts to Go! 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. (Route 11 W), Chester. Click here for more information.
- Springfield Garden Club’s Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Springfield Plaza at the former Young’s Propane location between Family Dollar and Great Northern Liquidation. For sale will be handmade holiday arrangements, wreaths and other decorations. For more information, click here.
- Christmas Tree Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grafton Fire Department, 711 VT-121, Grafton. Proceeds benefit its Scholarship Fund.
- Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gallery at the VAULT, 92 Main St., Springfield.
- Festival of Trees Lighting Ceremony, 5 p.m. Front porch of the Fullerton Inn, 40 The Common, On the Green in Chester.
- A Seraphic Fire Christmas concert, 7 p.m. Brick Meeting House, 2 Main St., Grafton. Admission fee. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
Sunday, Dec. 3
- Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until sold out. Route 103 across from Marshall Road in Chester. Vermont balsam trees $45. To benefit the Chester Fire Department.
Friday, Dec. 8
- Nordic Harmoni, 7 p.m. at the 2nd Congregational Church, Route 11, Londonderry. Performing traditional Swedish and American songs for the holiday season.
Saturday, Dec. 9
- Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until sold out. Route 103 across from Marshall Road in Chester. Vermont balsam trees $45. To benefit the Chester Fire Department.
- Christmas Tree Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Next to the Grafton Inn, 92 Main St., Grafton. Proceeds benefit the Grafton Fire/Rescue Scholarship Fund. Santa will arrive at 11:30 a.m. accompanied by a fire engine. He will make his way through the village and stop at the library for story time.
- Holiday Fine Art and Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St., Chester. Winners of the Chester Community Gardens’ Basket Raffle will be announced at 3:30 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner, noon. Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT-103, Chester. Reservations for dining in and takeout are recommended; call Pat Budnick at 802-376-6643 or Chester Town Hall at 802-875-2173. For more information, click here.
- Tree lighting and visit from Santa Claus, 4:20 p.m. The Chester Fire Department will escort Santa from Chester-Andover Elementary School to the Green to light the town Christmas tree at 4:30 p.m. Town Christmas Tree and community lights on the Green are illuminated. Santa will take a comfy seat by the fire in the Fullerton lobby to meet children. Free hot chocolate and Christmas cookies will be provided.
- The Fullerton Inn’s family friendly holiday buffet, 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended; 40 The Common, On the Green in Chester.
- Springfield Community Chorus concert, 7 p.m. Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St.
- The Dance Factory’s ‘Nutcracker,’ 7 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults and $9 for children. Springfield High School, 303 South St., in Springfield. Click here for more information.
Sunday, Dec. 10
- Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Route 103 across from Marshall Road in Chester. Vermont balsam trees $45. To benefit the Chester Fire Department.
- The Dance Factory’s ‘Nutcracker,’ 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults and $9 for children. Springfield High School, 303 South St., in Springfield. Click here for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 16
- Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Route 103 across from Marshall Road in Chester. Vermont balsam trees $45. To benefit the Chester Fire Department.
- Santa Claus returns to Springfield from 10 a.m. to noon. You can visit him in his special house in the Springfield Co-op Lot, 6 Main St.
- Meatball Saturday Open House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Erskine’s Grain & Garden, 54 Grain Store Road, Chester Depot. Wagon rides until 2 p.m., meatballs and snacks served until 3 p.m. Donations for wagon rides benefit Chester-Andover Family Center. Click here for more information.
- Santa Claus returns to Chester from 5 to 7 p.m. You can meet him at the Chester Information Booth, located in front of the Academy Building across from the Green on Main Street in Chester.
- The VSO Brass Quintet and Counterpoint Concert: 5 to 7 p.m. at Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St. in Grafton. Call 802-843-2447 to reserve a free ticket to this concert. This free event features a perfect blend of brass and voices with seasonal fun. The program includes two world premieres: “The Christmas Truce” for chorus by Saxtons River-based composer Carol Wood, based on the WWI Christmas ceasefires, and a brass composition by Leela McCann, a U-32 School District and Music Composition Mentoring Program student. The concert is rounded out by enchanting traditional carols, timeless arrangements by Robert De Cormier.
Sunday, Dec. 17
- Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until trees are sold out. Route 103 across from Marshall Road in Chester. Vermont balsam trees $45. To benefit the Chester Fire Department.
